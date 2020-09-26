AP Eamcet-2020 concludes

Kakinada: The AP Eamcet-2020 examinations were completed peacefully on Friday. The engineering stream of examinations were held in 9 sessions and medical and agriculture streams in 5 sessions.

As many as 1,56,899 candidates out of 1,89,946 appeared for the Eamcet -exam on the last day on Friday for engineering stream recording an attendance of 86.52 per cent. In all, 29,047 candidates did not take the exam.

AP Eamcet Chairman and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, Vice Chancellor M Ramalinga Raju said that Eamcet -2020 exam was held in a peaceful manner without the any disturbances and Covid -19 protocols were followed.

With regard to Agriculture and Medical engineering exams are concerned, 75,834 students appeared the exams out of 87,652 students. In all, 11,818 candidates abstained from the exams.

Eamcet convener M Ravindra said that preliminary key will be released on Saturday. He said that candidates can submit their objections and key to the Eamcet office within the prescribed period. The response sheets of the candidates will be placed on the website.