AP Inter Result 2020: intermediate Reverification results on BIEAP website

Highlights
AP Inter Result 2020: Board of Intermediate Education secretary V Rama Krishna informed that the results of reverification of answer scripts of IPE March -2020 will be kept available for download from BIE website "bie .ap.gov.in" from August 4, at 10 am. In a official statement released to media, he said , all the students who have applied for re-verification can download the answer scripts from 10 am on Tuesday.
