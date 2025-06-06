AP inter supplementary exam results likely to be released tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) is set to announce the results for the Inter First and Second Year Supplementary Examinations tomorrow at 11 am. The supplementary assessments took place from May 12 to May 20, providing a vital second chance for students who did not pass their regular examinations.

The regular examination results were disclosed on April 12, ahead of the supplementary tests. Students are advised to check the official APBIE website for their results. The supplementary exams offer a crucial opportunity for students to improve their scores and continue their academic journeys, making tomorrow's announcement highly anticipated among the state's educational community.