Apple releases Mac-focused 1.5 hr long 'Study With Me' campaign

New Delhi: Apple on Thursday released a new 1.5-hour-long "Study With Me" campaign video on its YouTube channel, showcasing the new 15-inch MacBook Air to provide a guided study session for Apple device users.
Hosted by Emmy-nominated Storm Reid, currently a student at University of Southern California, the campaign video uses the Pomodoro technique for three 25-minute study sessions with three five-minute breaks.
"Storm uses the Pomodoro Technique on the new 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip to study. The Pomodoro Technique is a proven method that’s broken into 25-minute study sessions followed by five minutes of break time," Apple said.
Moreover, the company said that millions of students globally use “Study With Me” campaign videos to help them focus while they get their work done.
On featuring in the campaign video, the 'Euphoria' and 'The Last of Us' actress said: "It was fun to collaborate with Apple to incorporate whimsy and my favourite music into each break. With midterms coming up, I hope my classmates and other students can watch this and find this method as helpful as I have."
The new 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip has students covered for every need, from writing and research to coding and FaceTime calls, the tech giant said.
At just 3.3 pounds (about 1.4 kg), the high-resolution Liquid Retina display is stunning, with loads of room for work or play and enough battery life to power through an all-nighter.
Continuity features like Handoff, AirDrop, Universal Clipboard, and Messages help students work effortlessly across Mac and iPhone, Apple explained.