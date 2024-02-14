APPSC Group 2 Hall Tickets released, here is the link

The APPSC Group-2 Hall Tickets have been released. According to officials, the hall tickets are now available on the official website.

Over 4 lakh candidates have applied for the 897 Group-2 jobs and preliminary test for these positions will be held on February 25 across the state. The test will cover General Studies and Mental Ability and will take place from 10:30 am to 1 pm.

The candidates are advised to download their hall tickets from the APPSC official website at psc.ap.gov.in and ensure they reach their allotted examination center on time.