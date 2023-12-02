  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

APPSC likely to release Group 2 notification tomorrow

APPSC likely to release Group 2 notification tomorrow
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is likely to announce the Group-2 notification next week. The officials of all departments will be submitting...

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is likely to announce the Group-2 notification next week. The officials of all departments will be submitting the details of the vacancies to the APPSC followed by release of notification 720 Group-II posts.

Parige Sudhir, a member of the APPSC, has confirmed this information on Twitter and has also mentioned that issues related to the implementation of GO 77 have been resolved. This development is seen as a positive step and brings hope and opportunities for the unemployed individuals.

It is advised to aspirants to keep an eye on the official announcements and notifications from the APPSC to stay updated with the latest information about the Group-2 recruitment process.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X