APPSC likely to release Group 2 notification tomorrow
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is likely to announce the Group-2 notification next week. The officials of all departments will be submitting the details of the vacancies to the APPSC followed by release of notification 720 Group-II posts.
Parige Sudhir, a member of the APPSC, has confirmed this information on Twitter and has also mentioned that issues related to the implementation of GO 77 have been resolved. This development is seen as a positive step and brings hope and opportunities for the unemployed individuals.
It is advised to aspirants to keep an eye on the official announcements and notifications from the APPSC to stay updated with the latest information about the Group-2 recruitment process.
