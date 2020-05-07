APSCHE extends ICET 2020 application dates till May 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdown

In view of the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 17 by the centre, the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has extended the Application dates for APICET 2020 examinations. Sri Venkateswara University which conducts the AP ICET 2020 examination on behalf of the APSCHE has extended the application dates for AP ICET 2020 until May 20, 2020. Interested candidates are entitled to apply for the entrance examinations by visiting the official website and submit the AP ICET 2020 application forms without any late fee.

The AP ICET 2020 application forms are available on the official website. The students are required to first submit the application form following by they will be able to enter the details and submit the applications of AP ICET 2020. The candidates must first mandatorily submit the AP ICET 2020 application fee online after which they will be able to submit the application form.

The application form is now available on the official website - sche.ap.gov.in. where candidates can also submit the AP ICET 2020 application forms through the direct link provided below.

Steps to Apply for AP ICET 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Fee Payment option link and submit the application fee

Step 3: Enter the payment reference ID, qualifying examinations hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth in application login link

Step 4: Enter all the details in the applications and submit the AP ICET 2020 application form