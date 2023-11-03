APSSDC releases SoP for empanelment of trainers

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has released the Standard operating Procedure (SoP) for empanelment of trainers to provide the skill development training programmes for aspirants across the state through various Central and state-funded schemes and programmes.

Together with the generic processes, the SoP also defines the responsibilities of the APSSDC and the empanelment of trainers for smooth and successful execution of training.

Further, the APSSDC has taken initiative to provide Training of Trainers (ToT) for qualified and experienced trainers related to sectors and job roles aligned with NSQF for the smooth and successful execution of training in the State.

“We are planning to conduct a ToT in 2000+ job roles. For each job role we are looking for one certified trainer for each district i.e. 26 certified trainers for each job role across the State,” said managing director and CEO of APSSDC Vinod Kumar.

APSSDC will provide this ToT free of cost for all eligible trainers. APSSDC has published flyers for registration of qualified trainers to provide ToT related to 20 sectors and 44 job roles through social media.

Hence, it is an excellent opportunity for qualified trainers to get ToT certificate and work with APSSDC when and where there is a requirement for the skill development programmes. The eligible trainers should be registered in the specific sectors/job roles through APSSDC web portal https://skilluniverse.apssdc.in/user-registration.

After ToT completion, APSSDC shall announce the list of trainers through AP Skill Universe Portal and App-based on the requirement. APSSDC issues the empanelment order to the successful certified trainers through APSSDC web portal of AP Skill Universe.