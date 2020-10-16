APSSDC-Sri City to train girls with polytechnic diploma

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with Sri City is offering industry-customised training and placement for the girls, who completed only diploma in electrical and electronics in 2019, according to a communiqué from APSSDC. The B Tech, graduates, postgraduates are not eligible for this training.

They would be taken as trainees in Alstom Company in the Sri City. The interested candidates may register with APSSDC with original certificates, Aadhaar card and passport size photographs at http://engineering.apssdc.in/siemenPlacements/. The registration is open till October 21.

The respective district skill development officer would select the candidates for training.

The selected candidates will receive hands-on technical training and soft skills at Sri City for a month and the successful candidates will be placed at Alstom by following all the recruitment process.

The communiqué stated that the training duration would be one month at Sri City in Nellore. The training courses include the latest technologies on the shop floor and soft skills like English speaking, office etiquette among others. During training period free food and accommodation would be provided by APSSDC and Sri City. The trainees would be given certificates by APSSDC, Sri City and Alstom.

The candidates who successfully completed training and meet the requirement of Alstom would be provided jobs with a salary of Rs 3 lakh per annum.For further details the candidates may contact Dharmendra Alla on 9848302333, APSSDC Helpline 1800 425 2422 (from Monday to Saturday) between 8 am and 8 pm.