Live
- Paritala Sriram flays YSRCP, says govt. ignored SCs and STs
- CPI-M defends Vijayan, his daughter against ROC findings
- YS Jagan inaugurates Dr BR Ambedkar statue, dedicates it to nation
- Paytm registers bumper operating revenue uptick of 38% YoY, PAT improves by Rs 170cr YoY
- Supreme Court grants medical bail to Kerala CM's ex-aide Sivasankar in Life Mission case
- Elon Musk's X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users
- Mangaluru International Airport Clinches Top Honour at Wings India 2024
- Under-Construction School Building Collapses in Anekal
- Naresh completes 50 years in showbiz, feels lucky
- Shivaji launches ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ title poster
Just In
'Ayodhya Transformation' to be included in LU's MBA course
The Lucknow University (LU) will be introducing a topic on 'Transformation of Ayodhya' in its two-year MBA programme from the academic session 2024-25.
Lucknow: The Lucknow University (LU) will be introducing a topic on 'Transformation of Ayodhya' in its two-year MBA programme from the academic session 2024-25.
According to official sources, the paper will be introduced in the fourth semester and will be a four-credit course on “innovation and design thinking”.
Students will get an opportunity to study the real-time transformation of Ayodhya in terms of management at various functional levels.
Vice-chancellor Prof. Alok Kumar Rai said: “We are introducing Transformation of Ayodhya as a paper that will focus on the shift in the entire ecosystem through changes in different spheres of Ayodhya -- from an ancient city to a sprawling modern pilgrimage centre.”
He said this was an opportunity to develop a better understanding of the processes involved in its design and outcome.
Rai, who is also a management faculty at Banaras Hindu University, said: “This endeavour is a chance for students to witness the transformation and imbibe it through experiential learning. The dreams envisioned and realised in the making of Ayodhya, not only travel from a glorious past of spirituality, culture, tradition, and heritage but also connect to the modern world of global influence, divinity, and faith.”