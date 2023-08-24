Benefits of offering nutrition education in schools

Good nutrition plays an elementary role in the physical and cognitive growth of children as well as in shaping a prosperous and healthy society. However, to reap the true benefits of awareness related to suitable nutrition, delivering nutrition education in schools is pivotal for cultivating healthy habits early on and bolstering the general well-being of both individuals and society.

Some of the exceptional benefits of offering nutrition education at the school level include-:



Enhanced health of children



Nutrition education in schools equips children to make knowledgeable decisions about their dietary preferences, leading to better health outcomes. By infusing knowledge about balanced diets, the significance of essential nutrients, and the health hazards associated with unhealthy eating practices, schools can help contain childhood obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and other diet-related conditions. Furthermore, familiarising children with portion sizes, the importance of hydration, and the advantages of routine physical activity promotes a holistic approach to wellness.



Better academic performance



Nutrition has an immediate impact on the cognitive capabilities and academic performance of children. There are a plethora of studies that have consistently demonstrated that a well-nourished child is more likely to focus, enhance information, and demonstrate significant memory. A balanced diet rich in nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, sustains brain development and improves cognitive functions.



By incorporating nutrition education into the curriculum, schools can ensure that kids have the required fuel to optimise their learning potential and accomplish their academic goals.



Reduced absenteeism

Students who eat healthy foods are less likely to miss school due to illness. Healthy foods provide the body with the nutrients it needs to fight off infections and stay healthy.

Nurturing lifelong healthy habits



Children are fast learners who absorb knowledge readily. Nutrition education in this regard comes as a remarkable opportunity to instil and fortify healthy practices that can carry over into adulthood. By informing children about the advantages of consuming unprocessed foods, fruits, and vegetables, schools can facilitate them to formulate a preference for nutritious options.



Furthermore, practical lessons on meal planning, food preparation, and reading ingredients can help children in making healthy choices throughout their life, lowering the risk of chronic diseases and enhancing overall quality of life.

Developing life skills

Nutrition education equips children with essential life skills, such as meal planning, cooking, reading food labels, and understanding nutritional information. These skills prepare them to make informed decisions about their diets and overall health, promoting self-sufficiency.

Social and economic benefits

An important point to consider here is that the effect of nutrition education expands beyond the individual level and has considerable societal and economic importance. By familiarising children with appropriate nutrition, schools contribute to the evolution of a healthier population.

This, in turn, lessens the burden on healthcare frameworks, reduces healthcare expenses, and catalyses productivity in the long run. Also, nutrition education allows for encouraging local agriculture and sustainable food practices. By developing a generation that cherishes nutrition and comprehends the interconnection between food, health, and the environment, we can ultimately contribute to a more sustainable and resilient society.

Another substantial advantage of nutrition education in schools is that it can address challenges associated with food insecurity and health differences prevailing in numerous societies.

By educating children about affordable and healthy food options, schools can enlighten them and their families to make more beneficial choices with limited resources. Furthermore, nutrition education programs can boost awareness about community resources like food banks and assistance initiatives, reducing the gap between those in need and available support and resources. By managing food insecurity and enabling equitable access to healthy foods, nutrition education contributes to a more inclusive society.

Additionally, it furnishes an opportunity to commemorate cultural diversity and enable understanding. Schools can enclose lessons that analyse diverse cuisines, conventional food practices, and their health benefits. This not only allows children to admire distinct cultures but also motivates them to adopt healthy characteristics of these food traditions.

Here are some effective ways through which nutrition education can be incorporated into the school curriculum:

Health classes: Regular nutrition education in health classes covers topics such as essential nutrients, reading food labels, and making healthy choices.

Home economics classes: These classes teach students how to cook healthy meals and snacks, promoting healthier eating habits at home and saving money.

These classes teach students how to cook healthy meals and snacks, promoting healthier eating habits at home and saving money. Physical education classes: Nutrition education can be integrated with physical education, emphasising the importance of physical activity for overall health.

Nutrition education can be integrated with physical education, emphasising the importance of physical activity for overall health. Lunch options: Schools can offer appealing and healthy lunch options to encourage students to make nutritious choices.

Schools can offer appealing and healthy lunch options to encourage students to make nutritious choices. After-school programs: Nutrition education activities like cooking classes or gardening can be offered in after-school programs, reaching students who may not receive it during regular school hours.

As we acknowledge the momentous role of nutrition in transforming lives, educational institutions, policymakers, and parents must collaborate to prioritise nutrition education in schools, assuring the 360-degree growth of children and designing a healthier, more prosperous future for all.

(The author is CMO, Zeon LifeSciences Ltd)

