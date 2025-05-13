Beyond degrees: Embedding upskilling in academic learning

In today’s ever-evolving job market, academic degrees alone are no longer enough. Upskilling—once optional—is now essential. Integrating practical, industry-relevant skills into educational curricula is the key to preparing future-ready graduates. This approach not only boosts employability but transforms education from passive knowledge absorption into dynamic, career-oriented learning. From co-created curricula with industry experts to digital badges and immersive internships, embedding upskilling into education equips students to adapt, lead, and thrive. Learn how academia can bridge the gap between learning and lifelong career success.

For many years, the process of education seemed to go in a cycle: learn theory, memorise facts, pass exams, and get a job. Indeed, in the past, rote learning and a strong theoretical foundation enabled one to secure an initial job. However, now, in a fast-paced world, getting a job is no longer the end goal; surviving, evolving, and advancing in one’s career have turned into the ultimate reality. Consequently, this is where upskilling becomes crucial, going from a “nice-to-have” to a necessity, and incorporating it into academic structures is essential to developing a workforce ready for the future.

The shifting landscape of work and skills

Specifically, the work environment is evolving rapidly. Advances in technology, automation, and shifts in global trends are continuously altering the skills needed for success. To illustrate, statistics clearly show this trend. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has repeatedly pointed out the widening skills gap, forecasting that a large percentage of essential skills for many jobs will change significantly in the coming years. Furthermore, as of early 2025, various reports continue to echo this sentiment, indicating that a large part of the global workforce will need considerable reskilling or upskilling soon to stay competitive. Evidently, this issue is not a future concern; it is the current situation that new graduates are entering. Therefore, relying solely on knowledge acquired during a degree program, without a concurrent focus on applicable, evolving skills, is like navigating a dynamic ocean with a static map. In essence, the need for continuous learning and adaptation has never been more critical.

Why integrating upskilling matters in academia

Adapting upskilling initiatives into academic curricula can completely solve the problem of education being considered as a one-off event in a knowledge transfer paradigm which now initiates a student’s lifelong learning journey. Significantly, this integration is critically important because it improves the employability of graduates by providing a solution to the well-known gap between theoretical learning and practical, marketable skills. Moreover, it safeguards the learner’s career paths by preparing learners for the mindset and tools they will need to deal with changes in their areas of choice.

Furthermore, academic learning becomes more important when students acquire key skills, which increases their involvement in their studies. This shift changes education from mere memorization to an emphasis on problem-solving and innovation, as students learn to apply contemporary tools and techniques to address real-life challenges. Such a rounded approach ensures students are not just educated but can demonstrate their knowledge practically.

Methods for successful integration

Rather than considering the integration process as an overwhelming problem, a focus on proactive and cooperative approaches reveals an undeniable path filled with possibilities. One important approach focuses on co-developing the curriculum with industry partners. Educators and industry experts can work together to integrate essential skill areas—like data analytics, digital communication, AI knowledge, sustainable business methods, and agile practices—into degree programs. In addition, the implementation of micro-credentials and digital badges provides another valuable opportunity. These can be issued in conjunction with a degree and serve as evidence of skills obtained through workshops, projects, or short courses which are integrated within the curriculum’s framework. Importantly, they are tailored to students and provide skills that allow learners to market-specific expertise to prospective employers.

Furthermore, the focus on experiential and project-based learning must also increase. Mandatory internships, co-op placements, problem-based learning with actual projects, and simulation activities enable students to apply theoretical knowledge, nurturing the development of contextually relevant vocational skills. As a result, learning is more active, memorable, and practical. Certainly, staff development and empowerment are important. Institutions must prepare teachers not only in their content areas but also in teaching methods that integrate skills with theory. This might include faculty industry externships, their own professional development workshops, or co-teaching industry professionals.

In conclusion, the upskilling and reskilling strategy is a proactive approach which fosters a culture of learning that is essential at all stages. These approaches prepare learners not only for entry-level positions but also for thriving and enduring career pathways. With the upskilling approach, institutions will continue to remain relevant to young people in the future.

(The author is

Pro-Chancellor, Lovely Professional University)