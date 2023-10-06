BIE extends date for fee payment

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education has extended the last date for payment of examination fee for intermediate first year, second year failed (private candidates) or discontinued students, both general and vocational streams to appear for the ensuing IPE-2024 up to November 30, 2023. The BIE secretary Saurabh Gaur issued orders to this effect.

The students who get readmission have to write all the subjects in the public examinations and in both appearances the marks of the candidates whichever are higher will be considered. The certificates issued to the students without mentioning the categories like fail /compartmental /private or star marks.

All the students either passed in the first attempt or later will get the same pass certificate without any discrimination. All the readmitted students are eligible for the entitlements like Jagananna Ammvodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Gorumudda as per their eligibility.

Saurabh Gaur directed the principals of the junior colleges to give wide publicity about the extension of due date and readmission of failed students to achieve 100% GER among the students and parents and staff of their respective colleges.