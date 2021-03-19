Bihar Board Result 2021: BSEB 12th result expected in a week

The 12th result of the Bihar Board 2021 is expected to be declared in a week. The evaluation of the works was due to conclude on March 15. BSEB declares the result 10 days later.

Bihar Board 12 Results in 2021: The Bihar School Exams Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to assess the 12th class board exam answer sheets to March 19 2021. The original deadline for document evaluation was March 15, but it got extended to March 17 as not all copies could be verified within the stipulated time. As the evaluation of the answer sheets for some topics could not be completed even on March 17, a further extension was granted.

The Bihar board is expected to declare class 12 or the intermediate exam results soon on its official website. However, the board has not yet made an official confirmation on this.

It has been seen in the past that BSEB announces the results of the class 12 board examination within 10 days of the completion of the evaluation process.

Once results are announced, Class 12 students will be able to check the results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.online or biharboardonline .com.

The board had conducted the BSEB Class 12 Board Exam from February 1-13, 2021, at various state centres. Around 13.5 lakh of candidates had registered for this year's BSEB intermediate exam, of which 7.03 lakh of candidates are boys, and 6.46 lakh are girls.