BITS Pilani Launches Centre for Research Excellence in National Security

Hyderabad: Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani Hyderabad has announced the inauguration of a new Centre for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS). This strategic initiative aims to significantly enhance the nation's security capabilities through indigenous technology development by joint research, skill development and entrepreneurship.

CRENS will play a crucial role in supporting the country to become self-reliant in the national security domain in collaboration with DRDO, ISRO, DAE, Tri-services, Paramilitary Forces, Police, Defence PSUs and Industries. The success of this initiative will contribute to the nation's strategic and economic growth, ensuring a secure and prosperous nation.

The inauguration ceremony of CRENS was graced by Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Former Secretary DD R&D, Former Chairman of DRDO, and Former Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister, as the Chief Guest. Dr Reddy officially inaugurated CRENS and unveiled its logo. He appreciated the comprehensive vision of CRENS, which spans multiple aspects from borders to health to cyberspace. Dr Reddy emphasized the importance of developing new technologies to combat asymmetric warfare, which dominates the current global security landscape. He highlighted the geographical advantage of CRENS being located at the Hyderabad campus, which allows it to collaborate with many institutions of national importance in and around Hyderabad.

Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy, Vice Chancellor, Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, and Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, AVSM, VSM, Director General, Medical Services, Navy, launched the CRENS website. Major General C. S. Mann, VSM, Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau (ADB), and Amit Garg, IPS, Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), unveiled the centre’s brochure and a compendium of the ongoing projects in national security domain.

All the dignitaries emphasized the significance of collaboration among academia, industries, and key stakeholders. They highlighted the principles of "General to Jawan" and "Lab to Land," underscoring the necessity of bridging leadership with the grassroots level and translating research into practical applications.

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani, said “National security research and innovation is a domain that requires much more emphasis, and we are very proud to have a dedicated centre here at BITS Pilani Hyderabad. By bringing together key stakeholders in the national security domain, CRENS aims to advance research, support innovation, and deliver the skills of professionals, making the country self-reliant in security science and technology.

The strategic focus of ‘CRENS is divided into three important verticals. The first vertical aims to offer hybrid courses, both online and offline, to enhance the skill sets of professionals in the national security domain. The second vertical focuses on research to provide practical solutions to service personnel. The third vertical promotes innovation by encouraging startups in defence, space, and other strategic areas crucial for the nation's needs.