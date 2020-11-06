BRAOU extends admissions date

Hyderabad : Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Thursday extended the last date for online direct admissions into undergraduate (BA/BCom/BSc) and postgraduate (MA, MCom, MSc, MBA, BLISc, MLISc), PG Diplomas and Certificate programmes up to November 12. This extension is applicable to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.

Students who completed their regular intermediate or Open Schools Society Intermediate or who cleared the eligibility test conducted by the University from 2016 to 2020 are eligible for UG courses.

For further details, visit university portal www.braouonline.in