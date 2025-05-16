Bridging the skills gap in management graduates

Walk into any leading management institute in India, and you’ll encounter a vibrant ecosystem of intellectual curiosity, peer collaboration, and evolving pedagogy. Students engage with case studies, strategy simulations, and a growing array of digital tools and concepts. Yet, as they step from the structured environment of academia into dynamic corporate settings, many face a transition that is more complex than anticipated.

India sees more than 300,000 management graduates enter the job market each year. While this signals an encouraging supply of talent, the conversation around “job-readiness” continues to persist. At the heart of it is the need to align academic preparation with real-world expectations—not as a critique of any one institution or practice, but as an opportunity for collaboration.

Beyond textbooks: Skills for a dynamic workplace

Often, the discussion on employability gravitates toward technical skills: data analytics, financial modeling, or domain-specific certifications. These are undoubtedly important, but employers consistently highlight a set of broader capabilities as equally critical—communication, adaptability, collaboration, and problem-solving under pressure.

Developing these competencies requires more than coursework; it calls for intentional exposure to varied experiences. For instance, the ability to articulate a business idea in a boardroom setting draws not only from presentation skills but also from confidence built over time through experiential learning and constructive feedback. Similarly, decision-making in ambiguous contexts is best honed through simulations, internships, and problem-based learning modules that challenge students to think on their feet.

This is not to suggest that management education is static—many institutions are innovating through updated curricula and digital integration. However, there remains a gap in consistently translating this learning into professional fluency across diverse student cohorts.

Reimagining engagement: A role for industry and academia

Bridging the readiness gap is most effective when approached as a shared responsibility. Academic institutions bring pedagogical expertise, structured learning frameworks, and student mentorship. Industry, on the other hand, brings real-time insights, evolving business challenges, and opportunities for contextual learning.

Rather than viewing academia and industry as endpoints in a talent supply chain, a more integrated model can yield long-term benefits.

Supporting the human journey

Beyond skills and systems, there is a human dimension to this journey. Many students today come from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds and are navigating cultural, linguistic, and psychological transitions along with academic expectations. Supporting them through mentoring, counseling, and inclusive pedagogy is essential for holistic development.

Faculty members, too, are adapting to evolving demands. As they balance roles as educators, researchers, and professional mentors, opportunities for their own industry exposure and upskilling can enhance the learning ecosystem.

Likewise, companies can adopt more inclusive hiring practices that assess potential and adaptability alongside traditional qualifications—creating pathways for high-potential candidates from all backgrounds.

Conclusion

The discussion on management education and employability is not about shortcomings—it is about possibilities. By working together, academia and industry can help cultivate leaders who are not only professionally equipped but also socially aware and ethically grounded.

True success lies not just in employment statistics, but in the creation of purposeful, resilient careers. The next generation of Indian business leaders is already in our classrooms. With sustained collaboration and shared vision, we can ensure they are ready—not just to join boardrooms, but to transform them.

(The author is Director, Centre for Management & IT, AIMA)