British Council invites Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing for Indian students

The British Council invites students from India to join the Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing on Wednesday July 26, 2023 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The briefing is in the form of a virtual session designed exclusively to help students who have received an offer (conditional/confirmed) from a UK institution for autumn/winter of 2023. The briefing is an opportunity for students to gather essential information and guidance, ensuring a smooth transition to life in the UK. It will cover questions about student visa applications, accommodation options, and insights from UK alumni among a number of topics.

The key topics that will be covered:

1. Prepare for a move to the UK: Students will get tips on how to prepare for their arrival in the UK, including guidance on travel arrangements, packing essentials, and cultural adjustment.

2. Health, Safety, and Wellbeing: Students will learn about important health and safety considerations when studying in the UK, including information on healthcare services, insurance, and mental health support that available to international students.

3. Visa information and advice by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI): Students will gain up-to-date information and guidance directly from UKVI officials on the student visa application process, ensuring they have the necessary knowledge and documents for a successful application.

4. Interactions with current students and alumni: Students can hear first-hand experiences and insights from UK alumni and current students, who will share their experiences, provide tips for academic success, and offer guidance on making the most of student life in the UK.

Date: Wednesday, 26th July 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Platform: Virtual (MS Teams)

To register for the Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing, students can scan the QR below and complete the registration form. Upon registration, they will receive further details and instructions on how to join the virtual session.

This is an exclusive opportunity for students to prepare for their life in the UK and embark on their educational journey with confidence and readiness.