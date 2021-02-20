BRO Recruitment 2021: 459 Vacancies in General Reserve Engineer Force

The Border Roads Organization released a notification for BRO Recruitment 2021. Interested candidates can send the form in the prescribed format offline mentioned on the website, bro.gov.in. 459 vacant posts are available for Supervisor Store, Draughtsman, Lab Assistant, Radio Mechanic, Store Keeper, Multi Skilled Worker (Mason), and Multi Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static).



The BRO Recruitment 2021 application form must be submitted offline within 45 days in the organisation's prescribed format. BRO 2021 applications are invited for the General Reserve Engineer Force vacant posts from the male candidates only.



Eligible male candidates should submit their applications in the organisation's prescribed format within 45 days of the notification publication. Download the BRO Recruitment 2021 notification from the link given below.

BRO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Important Dates



Event Date The recruitment notification publication date February 19, 2021

The last date of application submission April 4, 2021 (within 45 days of publication of this advertisement)



Before sending the application form, applicants should check the eligibility criteria for each post. Check the application format on the notification link mentioned above.



BRO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Post Total Number of Vacancy Supervisor Store 11 Draughtsman 43 Lab Asst 01 Radio Mechanic 04 Store Keeper Technical 150 Multi-Skilled Worker (Mason) 100 Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static) 150

The number of vacancies will be distributed as per the reserved category norms of the government. Candidates can check the details about the vacancy from the notification. Applicants must go through the eligibility criteria, salary details, educational requirement etc., on the website bro.gov.in or the notification.



Within 45 days, the application must be sent to Commandant GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Pune- 411 015. Those who are staying in mountains or rural areas can submit their application within 60 days.



Candidates need to go through the Physical Efficiency Test & Practical Test (Trade Test) and Written Test. Get more details on BRO Recruitment 2021 from the official site.