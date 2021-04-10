Cancel or hold online exams for 10th, 12th students: PMK

Chennai: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday demanded cancellation of 10th and 12th standard annual exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the 12th class exam to be held by Tamil Nadu board as Covid-19 is spreading fast in the state.

In a statement issued here Ramadoss expressed his shock at CBSE authorities gearing up to hold 10th and 12th standard board exams at a time when Covid-19 pandemic is spreading fast.

Ramadoss said if exams are to be held then CBSE can hold the same online.

In the case of Tamil Nadu state board 12th class exams, Ramadoss said the exams should be cancelled and the students should be declared as pass based on their performance in the school exams.

Interestingly leaders of political parties like PMK and others had recently addressed large assembly election rallies in which thousands of people gathered in close contacts without following the social distancing norms.