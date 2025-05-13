CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2025 Declared: Girls Lead Again, Overall Pass Percentage Rises to 93.66%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 Board Results for 2025, bringing relief and celebration to lakhs of students and families across the country. This year, 93.66% of students cleared the Class 10 exams, reflecting a slight improvement from last year’s pass percentage of 93.60%. Girls have once again outperformed boys with a stellar pass percentage of 95.00%, compared to 92.63% among boys. Transgender candidates also recorded an impressive 95.00% pass rate.

In terms of academic performance across regions, Kerala and Tamil Nadu topped the chart with a pass percentage of 99.86%, closely followed by Telangana at 99.83%, Andhra Pradesh at 99.73%, and Goa at 99.41%. These results highlight the consistent academic excellence observed in southern states.

A total of 1,99,944 students scored above 90%, and 45,516 students (1.92% of examinees) secured more than 95% in the board exams. On the other hand, 1,41,353 students were placed in the compartment category, accounting for 5.96% of the total candidates.

Students under the Children with Special Needs (CWSN) category also performed exceptionally well. Of the 9,248 students registered, 8,795 passed, resulting in a commendable 96.02% pass percentage, underscoring their resilience and determination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to all students who cleared the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, praising their discipline, perseverance, and commitment.

Addressing them as #ExamWarriors, PM also acknowledged the important roles played by parents, teachers, and mentors in shaping the students' academic journeys.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too echoed the sentiments, lauding the students’ dedication and hard work.

Students can check and download their digital marksheets from the official CBSE websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in, using their roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth. The board has urged students to steer clear of unofficial sources and rely only on verified platforms for result-related information.