CBSE Class 12 result 2021 released at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared Class 12 results of 14 lakh students. It is first-ever result to be declared by the CBSE without exams. Students can download the results at cbse.nic.in and the marks sheets can also be obtained from Digilocker.gov.in. The pass percentage is 99.37 per cent.

As many as 70,000 students secured 95 per cent and 1,50,152 students secured more than 90 per cent this year as many schools had accorded high scores for their students despite the CBSE directed to follow rationalization methodology.

A total of 129 children with special needs secured above 95 per cent marks.

This year too, girls outshined boys recording 99.67 per cent while the latter recorded 99.13 per cent. Around 13,04,561 students registered for the exam of which 12,96,318 have cleared the exam.

Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the exams had been cancelled and the results are released based on the past performance of the students such as the marks secured by them in internals, Class 11 and 10 finals.