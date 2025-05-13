  • Menu
CBSE Class 12 Results 2025 Declared, Class 10 Results Awaited

CBSE has announced the Class 12 results for 2025. Students can check their scores on cbse.gov.in and DigiLocker. Class 10 results are expected soon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results, which lakhs of students and parents across the country have been eagerly waiting for, are out. The board announced the results on Tuesday morning. Students can check their scores on the websites cbse.gov.in or https://cbseresults.nic.in.

To access the results, students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, school number, and admit card number. Results can also be accessed via the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile apps.

At present, there is no official update on the CBSE Class 10 results, though they are expected to be announced later today.

Nearly 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations, which were conducted at 7,842 centres across India and in 26 other countries. Of these, 24.12 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams and 17.88 lakh for Class 12. The exams were held between February 15 and April 4.



