Celebrating innovation and scientific progress

National Science Day is observed every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C.V. Raman, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. This day serves as a tribute to Indian scientific achievements while inspiring young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, and innovation. The theme for National Science Day focuses on “Advancing Science for a Sustainable Future”, emphasising the role of scientific research in addressing global challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and technology.

Significance of National Science Day

National Science Day plays a crucial role in promoting scientific awareness among students, educators, and the general public. It encourages discussions on technological advancements and highlights the contributions of Indian scientists in various fields. The day also serves as an opportunity to recognise the importance of research and innovation in shaping the future.

Events and celebrations

Across India, schools, colleges, universities, and research institutions organize various activities to engage students and science enthusiasts. Some key events include:

Science Exhibitions and Competitions – Showcasing groundbreaking innovations and student projects.

Public Lectures and Seminars – Experts and scientists share insights on recent developments in science and technology.

Workshops and Interactive Sessions – Encouraging hands-on learning in robotics, AI, biotechnology, and space research.

Awareness Campaigns – Promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education among young learners.

Organisations such as ISRO, DRDO, and CSIR continue to drive innovation, placing India at the forefront of global scientific advancements. National Science Day 2025 highlights how science can be harnessed for a greener, healthier, and more technologically advanced future.