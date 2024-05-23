Chief Digital and AI Officer Programme to Elevate AI-driven Leadership launched

Mumbai: With AI's increasing integration into core business operations, organisations are recognising the demand for dedicated AI leadership positions. A staggering 60% of leaders express concerns about the insufficiency of their AI strategies as per the 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report by Microsoft and LinkedIn.

The 30-week online Chief Digital and AI Officer programme is meticulously designed to cater to senior professionals at CXO levels and mid to senior professionals at pre-CXO levels. It aims to empower seasoned digital transformation leaders with the expertise to strategically harness digital technologies and AI advancements for organisational advancement and innovation. Through this, participants can navigate organisational hurdles, spearheading impactful digital initiatives, and instigating profound, sustainable change within their organisations.

Announcing the programme’s launch, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “The rapid evolution of digital technologies and the increasing integration of AI into business operations has made it necessary for leaders to navigate this dynamic landscape effectively. The Chief Digital and AI Officer programme aims to address the pressing demand for skilled leadership by equipping them with the latest tools, insights, and strategies to excel in the ever-changing digital and AI arena.”

According to a report by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) titled “Future of Data Science and AI in India 2023” the market for AI is expected to reach US$ 7.8 billion by 2025 in India. These reports rightly emphasise the crucial role of AI alongside digital proficiency. Addressing this demand, the Chief Digital and AI Officer Programme by ISB Executive Education aims to enhance digital leadership skills and cultivate an innovation and transformation mindset within organisations, acknowledging AI as a fundamental requirement for navigating today's business landscape.

The Chief Digital and AI Officer programme designed by the globally renowned ISB Executive Education faculty, includes live online sessions delivered by top ISB Executive Education faculty and industry experts, real-life case studies, a Capstone project, a 1-day in-campus immersion at the ISB Executive Education and an opportunity for peer-to-peer networking. The programme includes modules such as the Digitalisation landscape and the impact of disruption, leading emerging technologies, continuous innovation with AI, business models for AI-led business, and generative AI business applications among others.

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3) and Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) with a minimum of ten years of work experience. The programme starts on June 30, 2024,.