CLAT-2020 postponed to September 28

Hyderabad: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has notified rescheduling of the Common Law Admission Test-2020 (CLAT-2020) for the admission to the national law universities in the country.



In a statement on Friday, CNLU secretary and treasurer and Convenor of CLAT-2020 Prof Balaraj Chauhan said that the executive committee of CNLU reviewed the precautionary measures taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current situation in various States across the country. The committee has considered the lockdown announced in the State of West Bengal, till September 7, continued lockdown in Bihar till September 6. Against this backdrop, it was decided that the CLAT-2020 for the UG and PG courses scheduled to be held on September 7 be postponed to September 28. Accordingly, the CLAT-2020 will be held on September 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm, it said.

Candidates and parents are asked to visit the website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in for the latest updates on CLAT-2020. Further, candidates can also reach out the convenor on the email at clat@cosortmofnlus.ac.in.

Besides, they can also call on the 080-47162020 between 10 am to 5 pm on all working days for any clarifications and assistance.