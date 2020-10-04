CLAT candidates will have to pay for raising objections from next year

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) from next year will have to pay a fee for submitting objections and representations against the questions and answer key.

NALSAR University of Law Vice-Chancellor Prof Faizan Mustafa on Saturday said, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has authorised convenor of CLAT-2020 Prof Balraj Chauhan to constitute an expert committee. The committee was asked to look into the objections and representation from the candidates regarding CLAT-2020.

The committee went into the objections raised and found that a large number of them were unnecessary. He said that the objections were filed because unlike NEET, JEE and NET etc which charge Rs. 1,000 per objection, CLAT-2020 had made filing of objections absolutely free. Hence, the number of objections filed gone high.

Following this, the governing body and the executive committee of CNLUs accepted the expert committee recommendation to impose a fee for filing objections from next year. However, if the objection is accepted then the fee paid will be refunded, he added.

He said that the technical problems raised by the CLAT-2020 candidates were closely examined. Besides, conducting a random check of the audit log of the number of candidates, and it did not show any discrepancies. However, the usage of the calculator was denied to the candidates in the CLAT 2020.

He said that the three questions of the UG and one question of PG have been dropped by the consortium. Also in UG examination, keys of four answers are being changed i.e., one each in English and current affairs including general knowledge and two in quantitative techniques.