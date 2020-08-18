Common Entrance Test exam results on August 20

Bengaluru: The results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) will be announced on August 20 and the fee and seat matrix ratio for engineering course will remain the same as per the previous year, said the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr.C.N.Ashath Narayan, who is also the minister of higher education.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with the COMED-K, Karnataka association of unaided private engineering colleges and representatives of minority professional educational institutions of the state. The meeting was held to discuss seat-sharing and fixing of fees for engineering courses.

For the first time in the history of CET, that the results are going to be announced in the shortest duration of just 19 days after the examination, the government has taken measures keeping in mind the interest of students, he explained.

There will be no hike in fees in view of the prevailing COVID 19 and flood situation. Besides this, the seat-sharing ratio would also be continued as in the previous year and representatives of all the associations have agreed to this, DyCM informed.

45:30:25 ratio

The management of private colleges has not submitted any new proposal this year. They have agreed to the proposal of the government. It has been agreed to sharing of seats with the 45:30:25 ratio. In this government's share would be 45%, COMED-K sharing would be 30% and NRI's/Management quota would be given 25%, he explained.

No change in fee:

There will be two types of fee structures. In one of the compositions, it has been decided to fix a fee of is Rs. 65,360 for CET students and Rs. 1,43,748 for COMED-K students.