CPGET-2020 entrance test postponed

Hyderabad: The Common Post Graduate Entrance (CPGET)-2020 has been postponed. Tentatively the same will be conducted from December 1 to 14, this year.

The CPGET-2020 convenor Prof N Kishan on Monday said that the schedules of the CPGET-2020 and the regular and backlog undergraduate degree examinations are in clash. Earlier, the UG examinations were recently postponed due to incessant rains and floods in the State.

He said that all the registrars and controller of examinations of participating universities in CPGET-2020 held a meeting and it was decided to postpone the CPGET-2020 which was scheduled from November 6 onwards. The decision was made to accommodate the students who are going to give their undergraduate regular and backlog examinations.

He said that the entrance tests of ICET, LAWCET, Ed.CET, etc., have already been over. But, the candidates are waiting for the degree results to commence counselling and admission process. Similarly, the candidates who got the admission in the Central universities and other national Institutes are also waiting for degree results.