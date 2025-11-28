CTET February 2026 Registration Begins: Check Eligibility, Dates and Exam Pattern

Registrations for the CTET February 2026 exam are now open.

Candidates can fill the form on the official CTET website.

The form started on 27 November 2025.

The last day to apply and pay the fee is 18 December 2025, before 11:59 pm.

Who Can Apply? (Easy Explanation)

To apply for CTET, you must have the minimum qualifications decided by:

NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education)

Your State Government’s teacher recruitment rules

KVS or NVS rules, if applying for these schools

You must check your own eligibility.

CTET will not check it during application.

Even if you write the exam, it does not guarantee a teaching job.

Schools will check eligibility when hiring.

Relaxation for Reserved Categories

SC, ST, OBC and Differently-abled candidates get a 5% relaxation in minimum marks.

CTET Exam Pattern (Very Simple)

CTET has two papers:

Paper I

For teaching Classes 1 to 5

All questions are MCQs (multiple choice)

Each question = 1 mark

No negative marking

Paper II

For teaching Classes 6 to 8

MCQs

No negative marking

If you want to teach Classes 1 to 8, you must write both Paper I and Paper II.

What Kind of Questions Will Be Asked?

Paper I (Primary Classes 1–5)

Questions will check:

Basic Maths

Environmental Studies

Problem-solving

Teaching methods (pedagogy)

The questions will be based on NCERT Class 1–5 syllabus,

but the difficulty may go up to Class 10 level to test deeper understanding.