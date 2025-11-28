CTET February 2026 Registration Begins: Check Eligibility, Dates and Exam Pattern
Check simple details on eligibility, exam pattern, Paper I and Paper II, and important rules for candidates.
Registrations for the CTET February 2026 exam are now open.
Candidates can fill the form on the official CTET website.
The form started on 27 November 2025.
The last day to apply and pay the fee is 18 December 2025, before 11:59 pm.
Who Can Apply? (Easy Explanation)
To apply for CTET, you must have the minimum qualifications decided by:
NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education)
Your State Government’s teacher recruitment rules
KVS or NVS rules, if applying for these schools
You must check your own eligibility.
CTET will not check it during application.
Even if you write the exam, it does not guarantee a teaching job.
Schools will check eligibility when hiring.
Relaxation for Reserved Categories
SC, ST, OBC and Differently-abled candidates get a 5% relaxation in minimum marks.
CTET Exam Pattern (Very Simple)
CTET has two papers:
Paper I
For teaching Classes 1 to 5
All questions are MCQs (multiple choice)
Each question = 1 mark
No negative marking
Paper II
For teaching Classes 6 to 8
MCQs
No negative marking
If you want to teach Classes 1 to 8, you must write both Paper I and Paper II.
What Kind of Questions Will Be Asked?
Paper I (Primary Classes 1–5)
Questions will check:
Basic Maths
Environmental Studies
Problem-solving
Teaching methods (pedagogy)
The questions will be based on NCERT Class 1–5 syllabus,
but the difficulty may go up to Class 10 level to test deeper understanding.