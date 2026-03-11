CUET UG Datesheet 2026 Expected Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG 2026 datesheet soon on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates waiting for the detailed examination schedule are likely to get the datesheet in the first week of April 2026, which will include subject-wise exam dates, shift timings, and other important instructions.

As per the tentative schedule and previous year trends, the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET UG) 2026 is expected to be conducted from May 15 to May 31, 2026 in computer-based mode across multiple examination centres in India and abroad. The exam will be held in multiple shifts each day to accommodate the large number of applicants.

The CUET UG 2026 application process is expected to conclude in March 2026, after which NTA will begin preparations for the release of the exam schedule. Once the datesheet is published, candidates will be able to check their subject-wise exam dates and exam shift details on the official website.

Following the release of the datesheet, the CUET UG 2026 city intimation slip is likely to be issued in the first week of May 2026, informing candidates about the city in which their examination centre will be located. The admit cards are expected to be released in the second week of May 2026, a few days before the examination begins.

The CUET UG examination is conducted annually by NTA for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities and several participating state, deemed, and private universities across the country. Universities such as Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and many other institutions use CUET scores for admissions.

The exam will include language tests, domain-specific subjects, and a general test, depending on the course requirements of participating universities. Candidates will have to appear for the subjects they selected while filling out the application form.

After the completion of the examination on May 31, 2026, the CUET UG 2026 provisional answer key is expected to be released in June 2026, allowing candidates to raise objections if required. The final results are likely to be announced in July 2026, after which universities will begin their counselling and admission process for the 2026–27 academic session.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CUET website for updates regarding the CUET UG 2026 datesheet, admit card release, and other important announcements.