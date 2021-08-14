DBSE gets nod for exams, certificates

New Delhi: The newly constituted Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), which is set to begin its first academic year (2021-22) has got approval from Council of Boards of Schools Education (COBSE) for equivalence to its examinations and certificates with other recognised boards.

Making an announcement regarding the development, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the collaboration with International Baccalaureate and with approval from COBSE and Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the DBSE is all set to transform learning assessment.

"On the grant of COBSE membership to DBSE, secondary and higher secondary examinations conducted and certificates issued by it would have equivalence to the corresponding certificates of other member-boards of COBSE," read the letter issued by Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) which is responsible for verifying genuineness/recognition of school education boards in India.

Earlier, the Governing Council of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), an inter-university organisation which acts as a representative of universities in India, 'approved the proposal of DBSE and resolved to "give equivalence to Delhi Board of School Education, Delhi, with CBSE and other recognised Boards of India".

With these approvals in place, students passing out of DBSE schools will have universal recognition and acceptance, same as the certificates issued by the CBSE and other recognized Boards. The mark sheets and certificates issued by DBSE will be accepted by all the recognized Boards and Universities.

Early this year, the Delhi Government had approved the formation of DBSE to move away from one time end of the year, rote-learning based examination system and instead create a framework of continuous assessment. In the current academic year, 30 schools are affiliated to DBSE.

As per the Delhi government's plan, in next few years, all the government schools of Delhi will be affiliated to the DBSE. Besides, the recognised private schools in the city too will have the option of affiliating themselves with the DBSE.

Recently, the Delhi Government signed an agreement of collaboration with International Baccalaureate (IB), an internationally recognized organisation with its presence in 5,500 schools in 159 countries.