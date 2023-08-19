Delhi University Halts 5-Year LLB Admission 2023 Process Till Decision On CLAT Score; Details Here

On August 17, the University of Delhi told the Delhi High Court that it will not accept applications for its newly launched 5-year integrated law programs while the decision to consider Common Law Admission Test scores is being challenged. (CLAT) 2023 for admission to said courses. The two 5-year law programs are Bachelor of Arts - Bachelor of Legislative Law (BA LLB) (Honours) and Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws (BBA LLB) (Honours).

“You are not special,” said a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, according to the Times of India. “There is a national policy. If 18 other central universities rely on CUET scores for admissions, why doesn't DU do the same? added the bank. The court gave Central Government lawyers time to obtain instructions and prepare a response in the case, reports say.

After the court challenged the varsity's decision to rely on CLAT scores instead of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, the varsity's attorney informed the court that there would be no admission until would solve the case. The next hearing in the case has been set for Friday, August 25. If the answer is not presented by the next date, the case will be dealt with in the matter of precautionary measures, according to the court.

Prince Singh, a law student at the University of Delhi, allegedly filed a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding that the university use CUET scores for admission. According to the petition, the University Scholarship Commission (UGC) has indicated that all central universities are required to complete their undergraduate admission processes in compliance with the CUET. While CUET is used for all other courses, CLAT scores are used for admission to 5-year law programs at the University of Delhi.

The petition further alleges that, as a result of this, a separate class/category/segment of students can gain admission to 5-year courses at the Law School and that while the CUET is administered in many languages, the CLAT is administered only in English.

“That the CLAT exam is being conducted in English medium since its inception. However, the CUET (UG) exam is being conducted in 13 languages… It is worth noting here that the CUET is more inclusive and in tune with the National Educational Policy’s mandate,” the petition says.

On the other hand, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has authorized 120 places, 60 of which are reserved for BA LLB (Honours) students and the other 60 for BBA LLB (Honours) candidates.