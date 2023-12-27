Design Thinking and Innovation Project Expo held

New Delhi: KLH Bachupally hosted the first edition of the "Design Thinking and Innovation Project Expo". This expo witnessed a display of creativity and problem-solving prowess, with over 80 teams presenting an array of unique and innovative projects steeped in the principles of design thinking at the Bowrampet campus of KL Deemed to be University.

Design Thinking and Innovation (DTI) is a transformative course designed for first-year BTech students. It is meticulously crafted to cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among both students and faculty members. The program encourages students to conceive groundbreaking ideas, transform them into tangible solutions—such as prototypes—and rigorously test these ideas. The DTI Expo provided a platform for students to showcase their projects designed during the semester. This event will become a biannual tradition, with future expos planned every semester.

The inaugural DTI Expo drew the enthusiastic participation of over 600 students, who collectively unveiled over eighty projects. These projects spanned a diverse spectrum of domains, including cybersecurity, IoT innovations, agriculture-based solutions, clean and sustainable technologies, smart education initiatives, cutting-edge transport and logistics systems, renewable energy innovations, robotics, drones, smart vehicles, and automated solutions.

One standout project featured at the expo is "The Guardian App." This application is designed to safeguard users from phishing attacks and unauthorized access, and the developers are actively working on a research paper based on this project. Another notable innovation is the "Weather Assessment Drone," engineered for weather condition analysis, offering potential in various industries. Additionally, the expo showcased a "Farmers' Fire Alarm System," dedicated to alerting farmers of potential crop-damaging fires, presenting the fusion of technology and agriculture. The P Cart innovation is a cutting-edge smart shopping cart concept crafted by students to optimize the shopping experience for customers by reducing queues in supermarkets and similar settings.

Bhoomannagiri Amith Reddy, a first-year CSE student at KLH Bachupally, passionately described his project, "The Guardian": "Our vision was to develop 'The Guardian' app, focused on keeping users informed about background activities performed by various applications on their devices. The app provides personalized feedback and reports, helping users identify and control app permissions effectively, ensuring enhanced privacy and security. Our presentation at this expo has boasted my confidence to focus on cerating more such projects that are aligned to industry demands."

Dr G P Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, shared his pride and optimism: "We are committed to nurturing students in an environment that fosters creativity and innovation—qualities that are paramount for their future success. Our comprehensive system ensures that students are equipped with the skills and mindset required for employability. I am eager to witness their future accomplishments."