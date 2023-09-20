DigiLocker, Academic Bank of Credits and cyber security discussed at DU

New Delhi: A Digital India Talk Show-cum-Interactive Session was organised at Delhi University.

The sessions at Delhi University (DU) were conducted by experts on five key Digital India initiatives viz. UMANG, DigiLocker, National Academic Depository – Academic Bank of Credits (NAD-ABC), cyber security, myScheme and UX4G.

Experts elucidated how Digital India initiatives can benefit students, faculty and citizens at large.

After each session, a question and answer round was conducted wherein participants inquired about the initiatives directly from the experts.

According to a Union IT Ministry official, one of the highlights of the workshop was an interactive Digital India Quiz wherein multiple choice questions related to the five projects were asked.

Both students and DU professors participated in the quiz with much enthusiasm and the winners were awarded Digital India goodies and certificates, the official added.

Prof. Sanjeev Singh, Director, Delhi University Computer Centre, highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government and universities to facilitate better understanding and penetration.

He also talked about various collaborations DU has with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for initiatives like DigiLocker, National Academic Depository (NAD) and Academic Bank of Credits (ABC).

Prof. Sanjoy Roy, Director, Institute of Lifelong Learning (ILLL) and HoD, Department of Social Work, DU, spoke about the benefits of digitalisation in the lives of students and the importance of ethics in the digital world.

The second in a series of workshops planned over the next six months, the event was organised as part of the Digital India Awareness campaign by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and MeitY.

The programme was attended by more than 500 people from DU, which included students from various colleges, faculty and varsity staff.

JL Gupta, Director, NeGD, MeitY explained the objectives of Digital India and how its key initiatives are bringing about digital transformation in the country and helping in better reach of such initiatives to the farthest corners of India.