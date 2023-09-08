DSC notification released for filling up 5,089 teacher posts, applications from September 20

Hyderabad : The long-awaited dream of the unemployed has finally come true. Telangana government has released a notification for filling up 5,089 teacher posts. Online applications will be accepted from September 20.

The online application process will continue from September 20 to October 21. Telangana DSC Exam-2023 will be held from November 20 to 30. TRT exams will be conducted online to conduct the exams transparently without any leakage of question papers.

Telangana unemployment candidates are expressing impatience with the education department on the release of the notification in this order. The education department, which gave the notification on the September 6, delayed it by not releasing it. After two days, the education department officials released the notification.

They are also expressing their anger over the lethargy of the education department officials in the release of teacher recruitment notification.

The irked unemployed saying that the examinations cannot be conducted properly and at least the notification cannot be given on time. Some others broke it just to release the notification.

It is known that Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced on August 24 that the government has given permission to fill up 5,089 posts of teachers in government schools across the state. Among the total posts, there are 2,575 secondary grade teacher posts, 1,739 school assistant posts, 611 language scholar posts, and 164 physical education teacher posts.

All these will be replaced by DSC. Anyone who has passed BED, DED, BPED can apply for these posts. Also, should have qualified in TET exam. Candidates age should be between 18 to 44 years.

Interested candidates can apply through online mode till October 21, 2023. Everyone has to pay Rs 1,000 as application fee.