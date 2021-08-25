EAMCET results today; seat quota on September 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) 2021 results would be declared on Wednesday.

The results will be announced by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy at JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University) campus at 11 am. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can download their score sheets from eamcet.tsche.ac.in website.

The results can be checked after entering the hall ticket number on the official website. The EAMCET-2021 for the engineering stream was held on August 4, 5 and 6 and the exam for Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) was conducted on August 9 and 10. Successful candidates can apply for the EAMCET counselling.

The last date for paying counselling fee is August 30 and the last date for booking a slot for counselling is September 3. Eligible candidates will have to fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification by September 9.

Officials said that the certificate verification for candidates who already booked a slot will be done from September 4 to 11. The round one seat allotment result will be announced on September 15. After completing the Convenor quota, the private engineering colleges will be allowed to fill management quota seats.