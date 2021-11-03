Edtech platform Unacademy acquires learning platform Swiflearn

Unacademy aquires Swiflearn, an online platform that provides live face-to-face online tuitions for school students, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is in line with Unacademy's plans to strengthen its position in the K-12 category and optimise its product offerings in the space, a statement said.

Founded in 2019 by Abhinav Agarwal and Anand Bakode, Swiflearn is an online platform for academic courses, which provides personalised home tuition experience to students of grades 1-10 in CBSE and ICSE boards. The platform offers online tuition classes for English, mathematics and science along with other areas of learning like mental ability, life skills and Vedic maths.

"Swiflearn is building a high impact personalised and scalable learning product that will change the way students learn. Abhinav, Anand and the team have developed a great product that is seeing tremendous traction.

"We have a shared vision to make quality education accessible and affordable for students of all ages, and we are delighted to have them as part of the Unacademy Group," Unacademy Group CEO and co-founder Gaurav Munjal said.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Munjal in 2010, Unacademy has grown its network to over 60,000 registered educators and over 62 million learners. Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel and CodeChef.