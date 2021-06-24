Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will interact with students on 25th June regarding 10th & 12th boards exams

New Delhi: Due to the increasing outbreak of Covid-19 epidemic, the 10th and 12th board exams were cancelled by the central government. Regarding which Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will communicate with the students through social media on Friday and answer their questions regarding the 10th and 12th board exams as well as talk about college admissions and upcoming competitive exams.

Nishank, who is undergoing treatment for the problems arising after Covid at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said that students are sending him messages related to their questions and apprehensions. In his tweet, the Education Minister said, "I am constantly getting a lot of your messages and information. Also, you have expressed concern about my health. For this I would like to express my thanks to all of you and say that I am feeling healthy now."

He said, whatever your messages is, Some of your apprehensions have also been expressed in them. But was not able to communicate with you due to treatment going on in the hospital.

The Union Minister said that if you have any other questions related to CBSE examinations in your mind, then you can also send me through Twitter, Facebook or mail.

Nishank said, "With reference to the apprehensions have in your mind regarding CBSE examinations, I will try to answer you through social media on June 25, 2021, at 4 pm." CBSE had cancelled the 10th and 12th class exams due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The board has announced an alternative evaluation policy for both these classes in relation to the exam results. Schools have been asked to submit class 10th marks by June 30. Whereas for class 12th schools have been given a deadline of July 15.CBSE is working on the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate the marks of class 12 students on the basis of class X, class 11 and class 12 results respectively.