Education still teach subjects, but skills are needed for careers

The educational system has been built on subjects for a long time. Students select streams, focus on particular subjects, and get grades according to how well they retain the topics. College admissions are decided by marks and employment is said to be decided by qualification.

However, jobs have experienced major changes.

Subject knowledge itself is no longer the basis of an occupation nowadays. They depend on skills - valuable, transferable, measurable, that allow people to adapt, perform, and grow in a workplace setting.

The gap between employment and education has become increasingly clear. While many students have degrees in science, engineering, business, or the arts, companies frequently have trouble finding candidates who have the necessary job skills. The problem is a lack of skill alignment, not a lack of intelligence or ability.

Knowledge is provided by subjects. Impression is made by Skills

Does learning marketing as an academic field automatically qualify a student to handle digital campaigns, evaluate consumer data, or create engaging brand messaging?

Even though a graduate in commerce might know financial theory, is he or she able to use standard tools in the industry and analyze actual financial statements?

Even if an engineering student may understand technical topics, is it possible for them to work in cross-functional teams or successfully communicate complex ideas?

Both hard and soft skills are valued in today's business be it problem-solving, critical thinking, communication, flexibility, knowledge of technology, emotional intelligence, teamwork, and leadership. These do not particularly belong to any specific field of study. They are honed by practice and execution.

The Skill Economy's Rise

Many people refer to the ongoing phase as the time of "skill economy." Instead of employing just on qualifications, organizations look for skills. Flexibility is more important to entrepreneurs than educational qualifications. Instead of relying only on academic results, large companies analyze candidates using skill-based interviews, case studies, and models.

This change was made easier by technology. Companies change at scale not seen before because of technology and AI. In a few years, technical knowledge can become outdated. The ability to learn, unlearn, and relearn remains important.

Flexibility is essential in this environment; it is not an option.

Why the Gap Exists

In earlier times, when career routes were straight and certain, traditional educational systems developed. Permanent work in a certain field was often guaranteed with a degree in that field. On the contrary, nowadays jobs are flexible. During the span of professional journey, people often change roles, departments, or even industries.

Teaching approaches and educational frameworks, however, haven't grown as quickly. The focus is still mostly theoretical, exam-centric, and evaluation-driven. Internships, business connections, hands-on training, and practical exposure are either limited or seen as secondary.

Individuals graduate with academic qualifications but minimal preparation for being employed.

For example: The use of programs like Excel in the office provides a concrete example of this gap. While many team members had studied finances or information-related topics, they found it difficult to use Excel for everyday duties such as setting up spreadsheets, using formulas, or successfully presenting data. However, someone with a strong practical Excel skill set and no formal finance background soon became the primary contact for analysis and reporting. This confirmed that effectiveness at work is driven by practical skills rather than just educational exposure.

Bridging the gap

Removing subjects is not the answer; basic understanding is still important. Instead, the educational system needs to incorporate important corporate skills in the curriculum. To make it possible for students to apply ideas in everyday life rather than only studying theory, educational institutions must include hands-on training into the course design. Real industrial projects and internships need to be promoted and planned as essential lessons rather than optional additions. Irrespective of their topic of study, students must be able to express themselves confidently and effectively. In order to encourage students to examine, analyze, and offer solutions to actual-life issues, teaching approaches should shift more toward problem and case-based education. Students must get their evaluation on practical application of the learned topics rather than their retaining power criteria must change from retaining power memory to practical application as it judges learners capacity to use their information rather than duplicate it.

From Qualification to Capability

In the end, learning needs to shift from emphasizing qualifications to capabilities. The goal should be to develop capable, confident, and skilled people rather than just graduates.

Students are unprepared for the workforce because education still focuses on teaching academics rather than skills. Students make an easy transition from school to the workplace when skills are combined with their academic studies.

Those who are capable of using their knowledge, not just those who hold it, will be the ones in the future.

Education needs to change from imparting "what to know" to equipping students with "how to do" and "how to adapt." We won't be able to adequately train young brains for the demands of contemporary occupations until then.

(The author is Founder of Embrace Consulting)