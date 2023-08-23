EFLU celebrates Chandrayaan-3 Soft-landing

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) faculty, students, and non-teaching staff on Wednesday celebrated the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

Hundreds of students, faculty, and staff members, who were watching the livestreaming of the soft-landing, burst into joyous celebrations witnessing the historic moment of soft-landing of the Chandrayaan-3.

Instantaneously they patriotic slogans rented the air and they have also raised slogans in praise of the Indian scientists for creating history by achieving the unprecedented success of making a soft-landing on the south pole of the Moon.

EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar said that it was a truly historic moment for the country that created history by making a successful soft-landing on the Moon’s south pole.

The Vice Chancellor attributed the success to the untiring and dedicated efforts of the ISRO scientists and the unwavering support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the scientific community on their series of Moon exploration missions.