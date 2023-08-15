EFLU VC calls for collaborative research

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday emphasised on collaborative multidisciplinary research.

He said that the university through its Research Acceleration Centre (RAC) and the Research Clusters will extend financial support to such collaborative research across the disciplines.

Prof. Suresh Kumar was addressing the faculty members, research scholars, students and other staff after hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the EFLU campus, here.

“We need to create an innovative and research ecosystem in our universities to contribute for the realization of the country's goal of achieving self-reliance in all spheres, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor stated that the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 will herald the creation of knowledge-based economy and transform our country as the knowledge superpower.

“Integration of latest technologies and multidisciplinary research and high quality publications are the need of the hour to make humanities more vibrant disciplines,” Prof. Suresh Kumar added.

He exhorted the faculty, students, staff, and all the stakeholders to gear up for the NAAC Peer Team visit to get the best possible accreditation for the university.

The Vice Chancellor appealed to the alumni to enroll their names in the EFLU Alumni Association and strengthen the alumni network of the university.

The university witnessed the grand celebrations of the 77th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and gaiety.

The student members of the EFLU Music Club gave a soulful rendition of the patriotic songs for a thunderous applause from the VC and the participants.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor presented the appreciation certificates to the university security personnel for their services.

Senior academic administrators, faculty, non-teaching staff, and students in large numbers took part in the celebrations.