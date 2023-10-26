Entrepreneurship: Types of entrepreneurs

Due to the fact that entrepreneurship is not a one-size-fits-all notion, there are many different sorts of entrepreneurs. Individuals differ in their personalities, backgrounds, skill sets, and motivations, all of which have an impact on how they behave as entrepreneurs. While some company owners want to launch small enterprises, others want to build enormous corporations.

Small business entrepreneur

This sort of entrepreneur launches a company with the goal of building it into a successful and long-lasting company. Entrepreneurs of small businesses sometimes concentrate on catering to a local or regional market.

Social entrepreneurs

They are business owners whose primary goal is to have a positive social or environmental effect. They could concentrate on problems like environmental sustainability, healthcare, education, or poverty.

Corporate entrepreneurs

They are individuals who launch firms inside bigger corporations. They could concentrate on creating new goods or services or enhancing ones that already exist.

Serial entrepreneurs

They are those who launch several firms over the course of their careers. To build bigger firms, they could sell their companies or combine them with others.

Lifestyle entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs that develop enterprises to support their chosen lifestyle are known as lifestyle entrepreneurs. They could put flexibility and work-life balance ahead of growth and profit.

Scalable startup entrepreneurs

startup business owners build organisations with the ability to expand quickly and provide significant profits. To drive growth and scale their businesses, they frequently go to investors for finance.

Technology entrepreneurs

These business owners launch ventures that are based on cutting-edge technology. They could concentrate on creating new software, services, or goods.