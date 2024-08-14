EuroKids Celebrates Independence Day with 100,000+ Children, Promoting Early Education and Confidence

Mumbai: EuroKids Preschool, celebrated Independence Day with grand festivities across its 1600+ centres nationwide, involving over 100,000 children.

The celebrations featured a series of events that include flag-hoisting, parades, and patriotic skits and songs. These activities are designed not only to honor India’s independence but also to cultivate a sense of patriotism and self-confidence among young learners. By participating in these events, children will develop essential skills such as cultural awareness, social skills, communication, and leadership, which are crucial for their overall development.

KVS Seshasai, CEO of the Pre-K Division at Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), shared his thoughts on the initiative: “Independence is a fundamental value that we believe should be nurtured from an early age. Celebrating Independence Day with our young learners offers a special chance to nurture holistic development, helping them grasp the significance of community involvement, cultural appreciation, self-reliance, and national pride. Our goal is to create an environment where children feel empowered to explore, learn, and grow independently. At EuroKids, we go beyond traditional teaching methods to incorporate 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, creativity and decision-making into our curriculum to prepare the next generation with the freedom to develop essential life skills.”

The Independence Day celebrations at EuroKids reflect the preschool’s commitment to holistic development. Through a balanced mix of academic and extracurricular activities, EuroKids aims to nurture well-rounded individuals who are not only academically proficient but also socially and emotionally intelligent. The celebrations will include educational sessions on the significance of independence, encouraging children to express their thoughts and feelings through art and storytelling.











