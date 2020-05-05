Evaluation of answer sheets to begin in Uttar Pradesh, teachers unwilling

Prayagraj: The evaluation of answer sheets of the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for classes 10 and 12, will finally begin from Tuesday. Board Secretary Neena Srivastava said that the evaluation process of answer sheets would last 20 days at various centres, while observing social distancing norms.



The evaluation of answer sheets was stopped during the lockdown period and the official said that any further postponement would inordinately delay the announcement of results. However, the decision has been strongly opposed by UP-Board teachers.

The UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh General Secretary Lal Mani Dwivedi said, "The decision to start evaluation of answer sheets from May 5 is impractical.

The authorities have ignored the prevailing situation due to the corona pandemic. It is unsafe for teachers to step out of their homes right now. When the government initially postponed evaluation, there were just 112 novel coronavirus cases reported across the country and only 13 in the state.