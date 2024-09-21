FIITJEE announces FTRE, the Biggest &The Most Awaited Exam of the Year which has enormous academic benefits for all Students

India’s premier institute for the preparation of JEE and other Competitive& Scholastic exams, is conducting FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE),the biggest & most awaited exam of the year, which has enormous academic benefits for all students presently in Class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X & XI. FTRE empowers students’ academic journey with the only & most comprehensive 360-degree academic diagnostic tool and gives them a chance to be rewarded with enormous scholarships. The exam will be conducted in Offline, Computer Based (CBT) & Proctored Online modes on multiple dates. Students can choose the exam date and mode which suits them the best.

FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) offers exceptional benefits and a unique platform for students to assess their competitive exam readiness. The exam meticulously evaluates students' current academic potential, analytical skills, IQ, aptitude and Problem-Solving Capabilities in the most comprehensive manner. It provides students with a realistic prediction of their potential with national level standing in major examinations such as JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET, NTSE & various Olympiads through the Rank Potential Index (RPI). FTRE also offers students the invaluable experience of attempting scientifically designed question papers that closely resemble the patterns and marking schemes of most national-level competitive and scholastic exams. FTRE helps students to identify their shortcomings and improvements needed to accomplish their goals.

FTRE’s unique advantages that contribute to the 360-degree analysis of students’ academic potential when it comes to planning for students’ academic goals and career paths are summarised below. These insights are essential for both parents & their children.

· Knowing Current Academic Capabilities: Parents and children need to discover the child's current academic capabilities especially aptitude, comprehension skills, analytical skills, general IQ & IQ specific to the career choice.

· Knowing Academic Inclination for a stream: It is important to discover children’s subject-wise aptitude at an early stage so that the correct stream is chosen in class XI to prepare earnestly for a successful career in the chosen stream.

· Discovery through Scientifically Designed Tests: All the above can't be done through just any test. A child needs scientific testing that also has a pattern like various prominent National Level competitive & scholastic exams.

· Realising National Level Academic Standing: Whether students are choosing Engineering, Medicine, Pure Sciences, Law, CA, Fashion, Business, et al. they need to know their National Level Standing (Success Potential / Rank Potential Index) for the relevant exams to make the right start at right temp.

After all the analysis, parents& children need to know what needs to be done for unravelling students’ total potential (manifested & hidden). This is the most crucial step. It needs to be done carefully.

R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group said, ''FTRE is not only an admission cum scholarship test, but also a tool for accurately gauging a student's academic potential. The exam is poised to set them on course for extraordinary growth in terms of their ability to evaluate their potential, present capability, and real academic inclinations. I highly recommend that every student who is thinking of joining FIITJEE at any stage must appear in the FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam. This will help him/her to get immense Early Joining Academic Benefits. This is an opportunity to study ina superior optimally designed learning environment.

FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam has acted truly as launch pad to catapult innumerable students on the right path of successful careers with bright future. By identifying and nurturing young talent, FTRE provides students with invaluable timely opportunities to realize their academic potential and exploit it to realise their dream. Many students who have participated in FTRE and enrolled in FIITJEE have gone on to achieve remarkable success in competitive exams like JEE. The transformative impact of FTRE is evident in the stories of perseverance, achievement, and empowerment that emerge from its participants, making it a cornerstone in the educational landscape. K Tejeswar, Ganga Shreyas, Arjav Jain, and Shekhar Jha, are those students who joined FIITJEE through FTRE and secured AIR 8, AIR 13, AIR 27 & AIR 28 respectively in JEE Advanced 2024. Trikha Concluded”.

Students presently in Class V,VI, VII, VIII, IX, X & XI(going to Class VI to XII in 2025) are eligible to appear for the exam. The exam will be conducted on 15th September & 6thOctober 2024in Offline or Computer Based (CBT) or Online Proctored mode, and on 22nd, 23rd, 27th, 28th September, and 4th& 5th October 2024 in Online Proctored mode only.­

To register for FTRE, students can either visit http://www.fiitjee.com/ftre for online registration or visit a nearby FIITJEE centre to register via offline mode. Registration can be done 2 days before of respective date (suits you the best) of examination.

For more information, please visit https://www.fiitjee.com/ftre.