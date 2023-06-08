G20 India Summit will unlock solutions to worldwide challenges and pave a way towards the goal of 'One Earth' says Class X student

Enthusiastic Class X student from JNV Thrissur, Kerala Bhagyashree, shares her thoughts on G20 India. Embracing the power of global collaboration, she believes this Summit will unlock solutions to worldwide challenges and pave a way towards the goal of #One Earth #one family #one future.

She says “All of us of India with the Upanishads saying Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means the entire globe is a single family, this saying is very important in today’s contest, because our nation is young to preside G20 summit of 2023 it focuses on significant global economic challenges such as international financial stability, and sustainable development. The forum place and importance on role shaping and strengthening global architecture and governments on all major international economic crises.

The G20 Summit in India will be in the month of September 2023. India’s G20 presidency will be at boosting digital transformation which will include digital economic, health, governance and finance. Being future citizens of India we must be aware of the things happening all around us, though we are school students we do have our own roles to play in the economic growth in development so, let’s put our hands together and help the nation to become the economic power of the world. Jai Hind.”