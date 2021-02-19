GATE 2021: Answer Keys and Question Papers to be uploaded before March 2 at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, Answer Keys, and Question papers to be uploaded on the official website by March 2, 2021. According to the updated official calendar at gate.iitb.ac.in, candidates would have time from March 2, 2021. 2021 to March 4, 2021, to raise objections if any.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, has posted the candidate's answer sheets on the GOAPS portal. All those who have appeared for the exam should refer to their GATE 2021 Answer Sheet at the link provided. The schedule for post-exam activities is summarized in the table given below.



GATE 2021: Post-Exam Program





Event Date Response Sheets of Candidates February 18, 2021 Release of Answer Keys & Question Papers By March 2, 2021 Challenging Answer Keys on GOAPS Portal March 2, 2021 - March 4, 2021 GATE 2021 Result & Final Answer Key By March 22, 2021





Candidates are advised to download their answer sheets. The objection window would only be open for two days. Candidates would be allowed to challenge the answer keys by paying Rs. 500 for each question. The results will be announced based on the Final Answer Key that will be prepared based on the challenges received.





IIT Bombay took the GATE 2021 exam this year on February 6, 7, 13 and 14. This year, up to 9 lakh of admission cards were issued for the exam. The institute registered 78% attendance this year. The examinations were carried out successfully, and the result would be published on March 22, 2021.