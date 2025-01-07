Live
GATE 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now and Check Important Exam Details
IIT Roorkee has released the GATE 2025 admit cards. Find out how to download your admit card and important exam information, including dates, sessions, and steps for verification.
The GATE 2025 admit cards have been released today by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. If you have registered for the exam, you can now download your admit card from the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Important Details About GATE 2025:
- The GATE 2025 exam will be held from February 1 to February 16, 2025, over 16 days.
- This exam is crucial for students who want to pursue **M.Tech** in engineering or apply for jobs in the **public sector.
Steps to Download the Admit Card:
1. Visit the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
2. Click on the link to download your admit card.
3. Enter your login details (such as your registration number and password).
4. Download and print the admit card for the exam.
After Downloading Your Admit Card:
Once you have downloaded the admit card, double-check the details on it. Make sure your name, exam centre, and subject paper are correct. If you find any mistakes, contact the authorities right away.
Exam Information:
- GATE 2025 will have 30 test papers in total.
- You can choose to appear for one or two papers.
- The exams will be held in two sessions each day:
- Morning session: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- Afternoon session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
GATE 2025 Scorecard:
The GATE 2025 scorecard will be valid for three years from the release date. You can use it for further studies or job applications during that time.