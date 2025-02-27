  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

GATE 2025 Answer Key and Response Sheets to Release Today

GATE 2025 Answer Key and Response Sheets to Release Today
x

GATE 2025 Answer Key and Response Sheets to Release Today

Highlights

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release the GATE 2025 candidates’ response sheets and question paper today, February 27, 2025.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is all set to release the GATE 2025 response sheets and question papers today, February 27, 2025.

Candidates can access the GATE answer key by visiting the official websites: gate2025.iitr.ac.in and goaps.iitr.ac.in. The GATE 2025 exam was held from February 1 to 16, 2025.

Candidates will have the opportunity to challenge any questions or answers on the GOAPS portal from February 27 to March 1, 2025. However, provisional candidates can only view their responses and will not be able to challenge them.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will display marks for each section, the overall score, and the All India Rank (AIR). The scorecard will be issued only to candidates who meet the cut-off requirements.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick