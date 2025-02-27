GATE 2025 Answer Key and Response Sheets to Release Today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is all set to release the GATE 2025 response sheets and question papers today, February 27, 2025.

Candidates can access the GATE answer key by visiting the official websites: gate2025.iitr.ac.in and goaps.iitr.ac.in. The GATE 2025 exam was held from February 1 to 16, 2025.

Candidates will have the opportunity to challenge any questions or answers on the GOAPS portal from February 27 to March 1, 2025. However, provisional candidates can only view their responses and will not be able to challenge them.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will display marks for each section, the overall score, and the All India Rank (AIR). The scorecard will be issued only to candidates who meet the cut-off requirements.